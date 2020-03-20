SASKATOON -- Three Saskatchewan distilleries are putting their ingredients to good use amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lucky Bastard Distillers has partnered with Stumbletown Distilling, using a sanitizer recipe recommended by the World Health Organization.

Craig Holland, owner of Stumbletown, said what started out as a way to help the public stay safe is being expanded to produce sanitizer at a much larger scale.

"Everybody is after sanitizer, there's a real shortage and I just wanted to help, I wanted to make sure that people got what they needed to reduce the panic a little bit," Holland said.

Holland said they are making it with a by-product from the distillation process which is a non-consumable alcohol.

Minhas Sask Distillery is also producing a hand sanitizer which it said will be ready for sale next week.

According to Health Canada, if soap and water are not available, hands can be cleaned with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 per cent alcohol, ensuring that all surfaces of the hands are covered and rubbed together until they feel dry.