'There’s a killer on the loose': Saskatoon woman's family wants answers in her death

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court

A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some jurors who sentenced her to death.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London