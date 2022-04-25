'There’s a killer on the loose': Saskatoon woman's family wants answers in her death
The family of a Saskatoon woman says they’re still searching for answers as to how she died — and how her body ended up in a snow dump in Prince Albert.
“Of course, I worry, there’s a killer on the loose that killed my niece so brutally and they’re still walking free,” said Donna Aubichon, family spokesperson and the maternal aunt of Taya Sinclair.
Sinclair, 24, last had contact with her family and friends on March 12. Her aunt says the family is close and would talk and message with her daily.
After attempts by friends and family to find her failed, her mother reported her missing to Saskatoon police on March 14.
Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) found her body one day later at a snow dump area in the West Hill area of Prince Albert. PAPS says attempts had been made to burn the remains.
An autopsy of the body led PAPS to believe her death was a homicide. Police are investigating.
“My niece's last moments of her life and what she was feeling and her thoughts, if she was scared or helpless with no one there to help her, that’s been weighing heavily on my mind,” said Aubichon.
Aubichon says Sinclair’s mother and extended family want those responsible found and arrested.
“We have no idea about what happened and we wish we did. And if anyone does, please come forward,” said Aubichon.
Sinclair was Métis with roots in Green Lake, Sask. She grew up in Meadow Lake and most recently lived in Saskatoon where she was raising her two young boys, ages four and six.
Taya Sinclair is pictured with one of her sons. (Courtesy Donna Aubichon)
A GoFundMe was started to raise $15,000 for Sinclair’s children who are living with her mother in Saskatoon.
“They have to live the rest of their lives without their mother and they’re young. My sister has many challenges to face with my niece's children and helping them cope along the way and heal, and heal herself from losing a daughter,” Aubichon said.
Aubichon says Sinclair’s family will be participating in Red Dress Day events on May 5 and hopes someone will come forward with information about Sinclair.
She plans to advocate for all missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and wants others made aware of the pain families and communities endure when a woman is lost.
“We all need each others’ support to get through this,” she said. “Right now the focus is basically trying to find out what happened to Taya and what led up to this because we have no idea at this time and those are the answers we need.”
