Theft charge laid in Hudson’s shooting; accused appears in court
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 9:48AM CST Last Updated Thursday, March 5, 2020 10:14AM CST
Tyrell Davey is facing charges in connection to a shooting at a downtown Saskatoon bar.
SASKATOON -- A 25-year-old man is facing more charges after allegedly firing a rifle in Hudson’s on Tuesday night.
The charges now include:
- theft under $5,000
- possession of a weapon obtained by crime
- possession of a dangerous weapon
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm and ammunition contrary to order,
- discharging a firearm with intent
Tyrell Davey made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Davey waved to the gallery as he sat in the prisoner’s box. The 25-year-old is accused of firing two shots at the ceiling of Hudson’s on March 3.
No one was injured and bystanders intervened during the incident.
Davey will remain in custody until his bail hearing scheduled for Monday.