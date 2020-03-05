SASKATOON -- A 25-year-old man is facing more charges after allegedly firing a rifle in Hudson’s on Tuesday night.

The charges now include:

theft under $5,000

possession of a weapon obtained by crime

possession of a dangerous weapon

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm and ammunition contrary to order,

discharging a firearm with intent

Tyrell Davey made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Davey waved to the gallery as he sat in the prisoner’s box. The 25-year-old is accused of firing two shots at the ceiling of Hudson’s on March 3.

No one was injured and bystanders intervened during the incident.

Davey will remain in custody until his bail hearing scheduled for Monday.