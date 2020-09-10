SASKATOON -- April 5, 2018 is a day that Yol Piok will never forget.

“I thought that I had nothing to live for, and boom, that's when I get to this point of attempting suicide,” he said.

“I remember literally within that moment, I'm sitting there and I'm thinking about my life being over, and then I'm also thinking about how my life actually started. It literally starts with my mother, and it starts with the person that I became. And that's one of the hugest reasons why I knew that I couldn't do it.”

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies football player said he has dealt with mental health issues since he was in the fourth grade, but always had the mindset to “persevere” through any hurdles.

“(I) realized that persevering is really just pushing your issues to the side, and you actually need to face them head on and realize that you can't look passed, and you actually need to stop being in that moment and actually take in everything that you have been through.”

Piok says he was able to open up to a close friend about the way he felt, and talking about his feelings changed his life.

“Talk, because the world is ready to listen,” he said. “And if you don't speak, then you'll never truly be able to get through your problems. There’s a certain point where you choose to get better and take that portion of your life and understand that getting better is worth it, that there is no issue that you can't get through.”

Marilyn Irwin’s son 37-year-old Macrae wasn’t able to get that help, and died by suicide on May 1, 2018, leaving behind two children.

“He owned his own home. He had a job. And he started having problems with mental health. And he wasn't doing well, and really didn't know how to ask for help,” she said.

Since 2003, September 10 has been internationally recognized as Suicide Prevention Day, intended to provide a worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicide.

“This World Suicide Prevention Day, it's a very important day for me personally, and for our communities,” said Irwin. “I think it's a time for individuals like me to stand up and say, ‘No more, we can do better.’ And let's start the conversation, and keep the conversations going, and to reduce the stigma, and not to be afraid to say the word suicide, not to be afraid (to say) ‘I need help’, or even just talk to a friend.”

Faith Bodnar with the Canadian Mental Health Association says a big part of suicide prevention is ending the stigma of talking about it.

“Understand that it can touch anybody and everybody at some point in your life,” she said.

“We just want to make sure people know that they're not alone, and that they can get the supports that they need.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645), Centre for Suicide Prevention (1-833-456-4566) or Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868) offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.