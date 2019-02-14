The Saskatoon chapter of Women’s March Canada has started a petition calling on the federal government to secure multi-year funding for organizations that support women.

Spokeswoman Kate Lardner said women’s organizations are the most underfunded in the non-profit sector in Canada.

They do not have secure funding from Ottawa, which means every year organizations have to apply for money, she said.

“The work that they do is literally lifesaving, so we need to secure this funding.”

She said the secure funding will go towards helping women who need to escape gender-based violence.

“We need to make sure those resources are available so that women know that the government cares about their safety and protection.”

The petition started Jan. 24 and has more than 100 signatures from across the country. One supporter is Saskatoon West NDP MP Sheri Benson.

“If it gets enough signatures, MPs will discuss it and hopefully we’ll get that much needed funding,” Lardner said.

The petition signing closes in May.