SASKATOON -- Get ready for the deep freeze as we prepare for February’s fury.

This morning’s wind chills are just a taste of what’s to come as Arctic air comes screaming into Saskatchewan. By Saturday evening, overnight temperatures will plunge to nearly -40.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy / Wind

High: -14

Evening: -17

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -18

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -23