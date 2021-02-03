Advertisement
The winds of change are blowing, with bitter cold on its way: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, February 3, 2021 6:05AM CST
SASKATOON -- Get ready for the deep freeze as we prepare for February’s fury.
This morning’s wind chills are just a taste of what’s to come as Arctic air comes screaming into Saskatchewan. By Saturday evening, overnight temperatures will plunge to nearly -40.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy / Wind
High: -14
Evening: -17
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -23
Afternoon High: -18
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -26
Afternoon High: -23