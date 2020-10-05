Advertisement
The week begins with warmer-than-normal temperatures: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, October 5, 2020 5:54AM CST
SASKATOON -- A sunny start to our Monday gets the work week going on the right foot, with hope for a pleasant lead-up to Thanksgiving.
Moderate winds move in, along with some cloud coverage this afternoon. As for the rest of the week things look just fine, especially for the overnights.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy
High: 19
Evening: 17
Tuesday – Partly Cloudy / Wind
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 18
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 14