SASKATOON -- A sunny start to our Monday gets the work week going on the right foot, with hope for a pleasant lead-up to Thanksgiving.

Moderate winds move in, along with some cloud coverage this afternoon. As for the rest of the week things look just fine, especially for the overnights.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy

High: 19

Evening: 17

Tuesday – Partly Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 18

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14