'The weather isn’t going to stop us:' Saskatoon family celebrates Family Day

Despite frigid temperatures, a family in Saskatoon celebrated Family Day outside.

The Mathies family spent the morning at Kinsmen Park learning how to cross country ski.

“Our daughter has done it before with the Ecoquest program, so she’s teaching us,” Shiela Mathies said.

Kira Mathies said she was happy to pass on the skill she learned in school to her parents and brother.

“The weather isn’t going to stop us,” the 13-year-old said.

“I like school, but no school rocks too.”

Meanwhile, the Nutrien WinterShines festival saw families enjoy curling, kickskating and ice sculptures.

WinterShines activities continue until Saturday.