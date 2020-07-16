SASKATOON -- Following several cases of COVID-19 in Hutterite colonies throughout Saskatchewan a resident is voicing her concerns about the disease.

Ruth Walter, a resident from Big Rose Hutterite colony, says increasing cases in colonies are difficult to manage because space is shared between families and separation is uncommon.

“If we were immune to it that would be amazing and it would be great however if one person gets the virus, you have to realize the way we live that's going to spread,” said Walter.

According to Walter, there have been no active cases of COVID-19 confirmed in her home colony of Big Rose. However three people have been sick with symptoms and isolated without being tested.

“My nephew was the first person to be sick, he's been well for some time and now his mom and another woman are sick,” said Walter.

On Thursday the province announced 42 new cases of COVID-19, the biggest single-day increase of cases since the pandemic began.

In a release, the province said of the new cases, 31 are in the south region, six are in the central region, four are in the Saskatoon area and one is in the north.

“The SHA is working closely with the Hutterite Safety Council, local leadership to help control the spread of the virus,” said Warren Kaeding, the Saskatchewan minister of rural and remote health, at a press conference on Thursday.

Walter says most Hutterite residents are following physical distancing protocols and they are limiting visits to grocery stores.

“When we go out to town it is a bit of a shock, but before we go we get a mask and anti-bacterial wipes and we try not to touch anything, and frankly I don’t go unless I absolutely have to go,” said Walter.

The province says it is reaching out to Hutterite leaders to find out if testing units should be brought to communities.