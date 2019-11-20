SASKATOON – It's chilly, but not unbearably cold.

Morning clouds continue to keep temperatures at bay, with very little movement this afternoon and tonight. Winds remain effectively a non-issue as we await Thursday’s warm-up, which will pave the way for plus temperatures through the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:  

  • Today – Partly Cloudy
  • High: -4 C
  • Evening: -6 C
  • 9pm:  -7 C
  • Thursday – Mostly Sunny
  • Morning Low: -8 C
  • Afternoon High: 3 C
  • Friday – Mostly Sunny
  • Morning Low:  -5 C
  • Afternoon High: 4 C