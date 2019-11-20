The warm-up is coming: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 9:13AM CST
SASKATOON – It's chilly, but not unbearably cold.
Morning clouds continue to keep temperatures at bay, with very little movement this afternoon and tonight. Winds remain effectively a non-issue as we await Thursday’s warm-up, which will pave the way for plus temperatures through the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Partly Cloudy
- High: -4 C
- Evening: -6 C
- 9pm: -7 C
- Thursday – Mostly Sunny
- Morning Low: -8 C
- Afternoon High: 3 C
- Friday – Mostly Sunny
- Morning Low: -5 C
- Afternoon High: 4 C