SASKATOON -- Warm air has finally arrived in Saskatoon, and the mild conditions aren’t going anywhere.

While things are warmer, temperatures will flirt with the freezing point across many parts of the province. Cloudy skies greet us Tuesday morning, with sunshine peeking through in the afternoon.

Above seasonal temperatures linger into the weekend and beyond.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -2 C

Evening: -8 C

Wednesday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -16 C

Afternoon High: -6 C

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -15 C

Afternoon High: -8 C