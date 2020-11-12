SASKATOON -- If you still need to shovel, be sure to bundle up, as we’re looking at a daytime high of only minus 12 in Saskatoon. Steady winds will make the wind chill feel like minus 20 Thursday afternoon.

Things get much better Friday, with a mix of sun and cloud and a daytime high of minus 2. There’s a light chance of flurries Friday evening.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -12

Evening: -13

Friday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -5