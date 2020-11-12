Advertisement
The snow stops falling but the frigid temperatures remain: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Blair Farthing
Published Thursday, November 12, 2020 5:14AM CST
SASKATOON -- If you still need to shovel, be sure to bundle up, as we’re looking at a daytime high of only minus 12 in Saskatoon. Steady winds will make the wind chill feel like minus 20 Thursday afternoon.
Things get much better Friday, with a mix of sun and cloud and a daytime high of minus 2. There’s a light chance of flurries Friday evening.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -12
Evening: -13
Friday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -2
Saturday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: -5