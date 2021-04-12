Advertisement
The snow should be done in Saskatoon, but continues to hammer Southeastern SK: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, April 12, 2021 6:06AM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- v> A stalled low pressure system over Northern Ontario means snowfall warnings continue into Saskatchewan's parkland, with another 10-15cm of snow possible in the Yorkton area.
As for us in Central regions, we’ll see gusting winds and clouds most of the way today, with a chilly first half of the work week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Cloudy
High: 4
Evening: 4
Tuesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 5
Wednesday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 7