SASKATOON -- v> A stalled low pressure system over Northern Ontario means snowfall warnings continue into Saskatchewan's parkland, with another 10-15cm of snow possible in the Yorkton area.

As for us in Central regions, we’ll see gusting winds and clouds most of the way today, with a chilly first half of the work week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Cloudy

High: 4

Evening: 4

Tuesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5

Wednesday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 7