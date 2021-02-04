Advertisement
The slow slide continues as temperatures fall into bitterly cold territory: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, February 4, 2021 5:58AM CST
SASKATOON -- The prairies prepare for a Polar Vortex to settle in over the next few days, bringing frigid conditions.
Today we’ll barely warm into the minus-teens, with overnight lows approaching -40 by Saturday night.
Frostbite is a very real risk with moderate winds expected and icy air on the way.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy.
High: -18
Evening: -19
Friday – Mostly Sunny.
Morning Low: -26
Afternoon High: -24
Saturday – Mostly Sunny.
Morning Low: -36
Afternoon High: -27