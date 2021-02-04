SASKATOON -- The prairies prepare for a Polar Vortex to settle in over the next few days, bringing frigid conditions.

Today we’ll barely warm into the minus-teens, with overnight lows approaching -40 by Saturday night.

Frostbite is a very real risk with moderate winds expected and icy air on the way.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy.

High: -18

Evening: -19

Friday – Mostly Sunny.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -24

Saturday – Mostly Sunny.

Morning Low: -36

Afternoon High: -27