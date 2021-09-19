SASKATOON -- More than a hundred people were in attendance at Joe Gallagher Field to participate in a walk to raise awareness about missing 30-year-old Megan Gallagher.

This week marks the one year anniversary since Gallagher went missing. The walk also recognizes Missing Persons Week.

Before the walk there was music as well as speeches from multiple people including Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark and Megan’s father, Brian Gallagher.

“Were gathering here this morning for what were calling ‘Megan’s walk’. Our objective for Megan’s walk is to raise awareness for missing people,” Brian said.

Brian said he was thrilled with the turn out, with people filling the baseball field wearing shirts and holding signs with his daughter's face on it.

“To see so many people coming out to support us, I don’t even know how to describe it, there aren’t words to describe it,” Brian told CTV. “It’s going to be a good day. It’s going to be very tough, but it’s going to be a good day.”

Brian hopes that in addition to awareness, the walk can help encourage some people with information to come forward.

“One of the themes for todays walk is ‘the silence is killing us’ because people do know, they have information. They need to step forward,” he said.

In the months following Megan's disappearance, her family set up a billboard in Saskatoon hoping someone would com forward with information.

According to the family Megan has not been in contact with family since Sept. 16, 2020 and she was believed to have last been seen leaving a residence on Lloyd Crescent at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2020. In January police said it was treating Megan's search as a homicide.

In May, Saskatoon police released a recording of a phone call made from Megan's cellphone the night of her disappearance.

The group walked to the River Landing Amphitheatre with a police escort.