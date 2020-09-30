Advertisement
The seemingly unrelenting winds of change continue to blow: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020 5:57AM CST
SASKATOON -- Cooler air arrives Wednesday, with a daytime high of just eleven degrees.
Tonight the wind finally begins to die down, but it comes with the risk of frost. Looking ahead it stays quite chilly through Saturday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy / Wind
High: 11
Evening: 9
Thursday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 10
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 14