SASKATOON -- Cooler air arrives Wednesday, with a daytime high of just eleven degrees.

Tonight the wind finally begins to die down, but it comes with the risk of frost. Looking ahead it stays quite chilly through Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy / Wind

High: 11

Evening: 9

Thursday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 10

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14