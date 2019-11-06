SASKATOON – Bundle up friends, it’s bitterly cold in Saskatoon. An Arctic air mass has pushed into the prairies, with wind chill values dipping into the high minus twenties.

Don’t be fooled by the sunshine, our high is only expected to hit minus 6 this afternoon.

Overnight, the mercury will plummet again, with the expected low set to flirt with minus 20.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon: