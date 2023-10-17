'The ripple effect': Sask. nurses' union concerned as mental health beds close in P.A. hospital

More than a dozen adult mental health beds at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert have closed because of challenges recruiting psychiatrists, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Andrew McLetchie, vice-president of northern integrated health with the SHA, told CTV News 14 of the 29 beds in the mental health unit closed in August. He said the unit usually has six adult psychiatrists, but only three of those positions are currently filled.

“Talking with those three psychiatrists, they expressed that they didn’t have the capacity to manage the full unit, and in order to maintain parts of their service, it was important that we find the right balance of inpatient capacity,” McLetchie said.

He said the mental health beds will stay closed until positions are filled, a challenging prospect as psychiatrists are in high demand across the county and the SHA is actively working to recruit.

Tracy Zambory, president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN), said staff are seeing a record number of mental health and addiction cases, and supports should be increased, not reduced.

“We can’t help but see the ripple effect. If people aren’t able to have their mental health and addictions treated, it’s going to lead to an acute situation, it leads to tragedy,” Zambory said.

Victoria Hospital’s youth mental health unit is having similar troubles recruiting specialists. In August, the unit closed its doors after failing to fill three youth psychiatrist positions.

“We currently don’t have any child and youth psychiatrists that are operating in the unit,” he said.

McLetchie said they’re getting some support from Saskatoon for outpatient clinics.

Zambory said there needs to be more funding invested into mental health and addiction treatment.

“The registered nurses and the registered psychiatric nurses are doing the best they can with what they got, and they know that they’re community is in dire straits,” she said.

CTV News reached out to the Ministry of Health but did receive a comment by publication time.