SASKATOON -- The rain is gone, but strong winds prevail this morning.

Things should warm back up into the twenties this afternoon, with partly cloudy skies.

This evening a 30 per cent chance of showers presents itself, brief as it might be.

As far as the long weekend goes, it will start nicely, but by Labour Day it will be an entirely different forecast.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

· Today – Partly Cloudy.

· High: 21

· Evening: 19

· 9pm: 14

· Friday – Mostly Sunny.

· Morning Low: 6

· Afternoon High: 22

· Saturday – Partly Cloudy.

· Morning Low: 8

· Afternoon High: 24