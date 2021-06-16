SASKATOON -- Temperatures will be significantly cooler today, but sunshine and strong winds remain in the forecast.

Morning showers (including severe thunderstorm watches and warnings) will impact northeastern Saskatchewan.

The rest of the week looks to be decent, with conditions mirroring a typical mid-June.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Rain Clearing / PM Sun & Wind

High: 24

Evening: 23

Thursday – Mostly Sunny / Wind

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 17

Friday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 21