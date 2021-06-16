Advertisement
The rain rolls into the northeast, as clear skies take over again: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, June 16, 2021 6:05AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures will be significantly cooler today, but sunshine and strong winds remain in the forecast.
Morning showers (including severe thunderstorm watches and warnings) will impact northeastern Saskatchewan.
The rest of the week looks to be decent, with conditions mirroring a typical mid-June.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Rain Clearing / PM Sun & Wind
High: 24
Evening: 23
Thursday – Mostly Sunny / Wind
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 17
Friday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 21