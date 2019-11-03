SASKATOON -- The 39th Saskatoon Artisan Fine Craft Market wrapped up today at the German cultural centre with what organizers say was another successful year.

“What keeps us going is the passion of creating,” said Anita Rocamora, with the Saskatchewan craft council. “Using our imagination, and making sure the handmade object remains a valuable addition to modern life.”

The event is almost as much fun for the vendors as it was for those in attendance, with many vendors saying they loved to get together once a year and re-connect with other artists as they display and sell their wares.

“When the public is having lunch somewhere we visit with each other and keep track of ‘oh you’re doing this? That’s really great, it’s a good direction for you,’” Rocamora said. “It’s not a selfish thing. We don’t like only our own stuff.”

The event had 29 listed vendors, offering a variety of talented artists to pick from. From Jewelers, to origami and even a goldsmith, the vendors are what make the event so diverse.

Rocamora is a vendor herself, selling “modern Artefacts”, working a lot with clay and ceramics. She says the show is unique because of the combined experience of the vendors, offering a quality of product that would be difficult to find else-where.

“We need to put our work out there,” Rocamora said. “To be seen, to also speak with our customers. This is a one on one event for customers, the public, and appreciators.”

Organizers say they are looking forward to next year where they will be celebrating 40 years of fine crafts.