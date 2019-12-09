The mercury drops: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, December 9, 2019 6:32AM CST
SASKATOON -- Arctic air is set to invade Saskatoon.
Get ready for a clear cold afternoon, as temperatures plummet in Saskatoon. The daytime high came early this morning, and by mid-afternoon we’ll be flirting with minus twenty.
As this system moves south, winds will relent.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Clouds / PM Sun
High: -11 C
Evening: -9 C
Tuesday – Sunny
Morning Low: -28 C
Afternoon High: -18 C
Wednesday – Cloudy
Morning Low: -30 C
Afternoon High: -17 C