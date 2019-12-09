SASKATOON -- Arctic air is set to invade Saskatoon.

Get ready for a clear cold afternoon, as temperatures plummet in Saskatoon. The daytime high came early this morning, and by mid-afternoon we’ll be flirting with minus twenty.

As this system moves south, winds will relent.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Clouds / PM Sun

High: -11 C

Evening: -9 C

Tuesday – Sunny

Morning Low: -28 C

Afternoon High: -18 C

Wednesday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -30 C

Afternoon High: -17 C