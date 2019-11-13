The mercury drops again: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 7:15AM CST
SASKATOON – Another bitterly cold morning will allow us to appreciate the warm up.
Morning wind chills reach into the minus-twenties again today, but warmer air is on the way. We can expect nicer temperatures Wednesday afternoon with overnight conditions stabilizing.
The long range forecast remains positive as far as weekend temperatures go.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Partly Cloudy
- High: -4 C
- Evening: -7 C
- 9pm: -5 C
- Thursday – AM Clouds / PM Sun
- Morning Low: -7 C
- Afternoon High: -4 C
- Friday – Cloudy
- Morning Low: -9 C
- Afternoon High: 1 C