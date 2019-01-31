At this time of year when most of us head outside, there’s a certain winter dress code. It usually involves some sort of headwear, a winter jacket and gloves, but there are a few among us who choose to opt for less traditional winter wear.

Glen Green is a “shorts-guy.” It doesn’t matter what season it is, spring, summer, fall or winter, he wears shorts.

“Honestly the cold is not something that bothers my legs, no more than it bothers my cheeks or other areas. My hands get cold, but not my feet,” Green told CTV News.

He goes to the dog park every day, even when it hits extremely cold temperatures like Wednesday with a wind chill below -40 C.

He says he’s hot blooded and if he wears pants he gets too sweaty.

He’s been wearing shorts exclusively since 1995 and doesn’t find the need to wear pants. He even wears shorts to funerals or weddings.

When he passes a fellow “shorts-guy” he gives them a thumbs up.

Chiropractor Kevin Sutton said: “When it's -25 C out, you're still having exposed skin that radiates heat very quickly and around your knee caps you don't have a lot of fat or muscle so you don' t have a lot of insulation."

That advice doesn’t phase Green.

“I get my regular check-ups. Doctors knows what I wear.”

He says he has no health concerns at all.

He gets various reactions to his choice of clothing – and if someone asks about the shorts-guy lifestyle he’d suggest they give it a try.