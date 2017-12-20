The Lighthouse Supported Living is asking the public for donations to install a metal detector at the front entrance of the shelter in an effort to keep people safe.

The emergency shelter says it’s dealing with a “crisis” of keeping its clients safe in the wake of increased crystal meth use in Saskatoon. The shelter plans to renovate its main entrance, install a metal detector and have a staff member in place at the cost of $60,000.

“The reality is that while there are vulnerable people at The Lighthouse, there are also many people who frequent the area around the premises and prey on those that are most vulnerable,” a news release from the shelter states.

The Lighthouse says it’s not only working to increase safety and security of those who live and stay at the shelter, but others in the community who spend time downtown.

The shelter is asking the public for donations to fund project and pay for the employee’s wage. Blueprints have been created that would see an entire renovation of the main entrance and people will need to pass through a metal detector to gain access.

There will be 24-hour staffing for the new entrance, which will include bag and personal belonging checks.

“Once these renovations are completed, The Lighthouse will be able to drastically reduce the occurrence of drugs and/or weapons from making their way inside,” the news release says.

It says the renovations, a zero-tolerance policy and putting safety first will deter people from loitering around the facility and from exploiting The Lighthouse’s clients.

The shelter has already hired an employee to monitor the inside and outside of the shelter afterhours. The internal and community safety worker’s job is to ensure there’s little disruption to the community and to ensure that clients and staff at The Lighthouse are safe.

The Lighthouse is accepting donations by phone, in person and online.