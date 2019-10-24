The last hurrah of fall: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 8:20AM CST
SASKATOON –Central Saskatchewan woke up to foggy conditions Thursday, and things will stay largely gray once it lifts.
Mostly Cloudy skies will dominate the day in Saskatoon, along with strong winds, as a warm front builds from the west.
Things will be warm overnight, as we prepare for Friday’s last hurrah.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Mostly Cloudy
- High: 8 C
- Evening: 6 C
- 9pm: 2 C
- Friday – Partly Cloudy
- Morning Low: 1 C
- Afternoon High: 16 C
- Saturday – Cloudy
- Morning Low: -3 C
- Afternoon High: 1 C