

Alexa Lawlor





The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association is emphasizing the importance of getting pets vaccinated through the theme of this year’s Animal Health Week.

According to the president of the CVMA, veterinarian Terri Chotowetz, Animal Health Week is not only important for household pets like dogs and cats, but also for horses and livestock.

“(Vaccines) prevent disease, they keep animals healthy and by doing so, they decrease the amount of antibiotics that we have to use, which is important for prudent antimicrobial use and preventing antimicrobial resistance,” she said.

The CVMA is emphasizing five reasons to vaccinate including: they protect everyone – both animals and people, they’re an important part of annual health exams, they’re tailored to each individual animal, they’re both safe and effective, and they can help avoid needing costly treatments for preventable diseases.

“Really the most important thing is to not be afraid of vaccinating,” said Chotowetz. “Vaccinations are safe, they’re effective and when there are adverse episodes they’re often very mild and transient – but talk to your veterinarian because they’re the best source of advice.”

Animal Health Week takes place across Canada during the first week of October. This year it runs until Saturday, Oct. 6.