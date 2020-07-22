Advertisement
The heat wave has arrived: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Blair Farthing
Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020 5:06AM CST
SASKATOON -- It’s a scorcher in Saskatoon and area, with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect until late Wednesday evening.
Daytime highs are set to top 30 degrees over the next few days, and the sun will be shining, so have your sun screen ready if you’re venturing out. Be sure to stay well hydrated as well.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy
High: 32
Evening: 29
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 18
Afternoon High: 29
Friday –Sunny
Morning Low: 18
Afternoon High: 28