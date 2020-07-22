SASKATOON -- It’s a scorcher in Saskatoon and area, with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect until late Wednesday evening.

Daytime highs are set to top 30 degrees over the next few days, and the sun will be shining, so have your sun screen ready if you’re venturing out. Be sure to stay well hydrated as well.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy

High: 32

Evening: 29

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 29

Friday –Sunny

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 28