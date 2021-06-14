Advertisement
The heat is on in SK, with extreme heat warnings in effect: This is your Saskatoon forecast
News Published Monday, June 14, 2021 6:00AM CST Last Updated Monday, June 14, 2021 6:01AM CST
Record-breaking temperatures are sliding into Saskatchewan, as we expect to reach into the low to mid-thirties in the Bridge City.
That heat sits over us until late Tuesday, when a cold front bringing thunderstorm potential will cool things back down to more seasonal levels.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sun / Wind
High: 32
Evening: 30
Tuesday – Sun / Wind
Morning Low: 18
Afternoon High: 33
Wednesday – Showers
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 24