SASKATOON – Things start off cold, but the warm up may not be welcome.

Central Saskatchewan wakes to another brutally cold morning with wind chill values approaching the minus 30 threshold.

Clouds will build this afternoon, as the mercury rises. Tonight, temperatures hold steady, with a low expected to stay around minus eight in Saskatoon. By morning we could be in for a nasty one, with the risk of sleet developing.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon: