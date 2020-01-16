SASKATOON -- Morning temperatures are expected to be the coldest we’ll see from this Arctic blast. As expected, the Extreme Cold Warning continues in Saskatoon and area.

As the afternoon advances, so too will a warm front, carrying with it the risk of snow. The shift in air masses does mean the mercury will be on the rise, but it also means stronger winds which may mitigate any increase in temperature.

It won’t be until early next week that we really see a reprieve from the unseasonable cold weather.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Cloudy

High: -22 C

Evening: -23 C

Friday – PM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -23 C

Afternoon High: -20 C

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -27 C

Afternoon High: -22 C