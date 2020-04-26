PRINCE ALBERT -- Higher than normal water levels on the North Saskatchewan River are posing a risk to people along the riverbank in Prince Albert, according to police.

"We have an extremely fast-flowing river with large chunks of ice and debris, we're telling the public to keep a safe distance," said Staff Sgt. Dave Schluff.

On Sunday, the Prince Albert Police Service issued a warning to the public about the river’s current height and flow rate. Staff Sgt. Schluff said the warm weather Saturday likely caused the ice on the river to melt.

"It was solid yesterday and it's suddenly broken up and the river levels are very high. It's flowing very fast with lots of tree debris and large chunks of ice," Schluff said, adding what people may observe above water is only a portion of the large ice chunks.

"A lot of them are under the water and they pop up along the edges so the closer you get the more dangerous it is."

