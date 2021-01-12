SASKATOON -- Special weather statements have been issued for large swathes of Saskatchewan despite a mild and largely pleasant day in store Tuesday.

That will all change Wednesday as an Alberta Clipper is forming, bringing with it strong winds, mixed precipitation, and colder air.

The exact path of the system is still unclear, but Saskatoon and surrounding area could see snow squalls bringing 5-10 cm of snow on top of freezing rain on the systems leading edge.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: -3

Evening: -3

Wednesday – Wintry Mix / Wind

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Thursday –Partly Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: -3