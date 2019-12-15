SASKATOON -- Classic Christmas carols could be heard at the Western Development museum as the Boomtown Singers brought some Christmas cheer to all those in attendance.

“It’s really fun to be singing,” Alice Olsen with the Boomtown Singers said. “We sing old songs from the 1910s.”

Many Christmas favourites such as “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” could be heard throughout the museum, with those in attendance receiving lyrics to the songs to join in with the group.

Those in attendance were given programs so they could follow along with the singers and even join in for some of their favourite carols.

The Boomtown Singers perform all year at three nursing homes in Saskatoon, but in December they find themselves a little busier as they make it out to a few more nursing homes, and to events like the one at the WDM.

Olsen says they are currently accepting new members to their group, trying to get more men to join the Boomtown Singers.