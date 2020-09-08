SASKATOON -- It’s 'see your breathe' cold out there as we wake from a cooler long weekend.

High’s today hover in the mid-teens with temperatures expected to stay above zero overnight - just barely.

The rest of the week paints an entirely different picture however, with temperatures returning to the mid-twenties by Thursday and Friday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Cloudy

High: 14

Evening: 14

Wednesday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 22

Thursday – Sunny

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 24