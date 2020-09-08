Advertisement
The advisories have been lifted but the frosty air remains: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020 5:45AM CST
SASKATOON -- It’s 'see your breathe' cold out there as we wake from a cooler long weekend.
High’s today hover in the mid-teens with temperatures expected to stay above zero overnight - just barely.
The rest of the week paints an entirely different picture however, with temperatures returning to the mid-twenties by Thursday and Friday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Cloudy
High: 14
Evening: 14
Wednesday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 22
Thursday – Sunny
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 24