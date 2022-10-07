Thanksgiving meals ‘bring smiles to kids’: Prince Albert Grand Council

Food hampers provided by Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) are helping more people break bread together this Thanksgiving weekend.

“This will definitely bring smiles to kids,” said Prince Albert Grand Council, Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte.

Hardlotte says food is in short supply in many households right now because of the rising cost of living. PAGC staff has noted that members living off-reserve are suffering the most because of inflation.

“Not just Prince Albert Grand Council, mind you. It's urban people in general that live in the city. And inflation affects the food prices so this helps the families,” Harlotte said.

The PAGC food hamper program operates at Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. The hamper program began in 2020 during the pandemic in place of a community meal for those less fortunate.

PAGC events coordinator Sheryl Kimbley says many people say they prefer the hampers as it allows them to spend time with their family, and cook the food on their own schedule.

“We used to do the meals out of the Friendship Centre for those that needed it at this time of year but we find that this is another way to support them and their families as well, in the comfort of their own home,” said Kimbley.

The hampers consist of a turkey, ham, potatoes, apples and dried goods.

“I think they're relatively happy. That's why I think we have such a high turnout for these hamper giveaways,” said finance director Gene Der.

PAGC members and non-members in need are eligible to receive hampers. Der says about 2,500 hampers will be given out this Thanksgiving weekend.

PAGC staff and volunteers have been working on the project for months. About half of the food in the hampers is purchased by PAGC and the rest is donated by corporations.

Der says PAGC’s next hamper give away is at Christmas. People who are in need are asked to sign up for the program at www.pagc.sk.ca/hampers.