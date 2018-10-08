

CTV Saskatoon





More than 1000 people gathered at the annual Thanksgiving turkey dinner hosted by the Friendship Inn on Monday.

One woman is particularly thankful for a healthy family, since her family has not always been in good health.

“My oldest son got beaten up here and they brain damaged him,” said Bernadette Bear.

Now her 41-year-old son Dallas Poundmaker lives in a care home as a result of his brain damage, but Bear said she’s grateful he’s alive.

For the executive director of the Friendship Inn, Sandra Kary, it’s all about community helping community.

“We do have people that are in more need, and so we just want to make sure that we as a community embrace everyone and are thankful and grateful together on a day like today,” she said.