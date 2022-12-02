Texting scam targeting Sask. residents, SGI says

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) has put out a warning about a texting scam targeting residents and customers.

The warning on their social media page says they’ve been receiving reports about the text scam, which indicates people are receiving a refund.

“These texts are not from SGI. SGI doesn't communicate with customers about finances via text message,” SGI said on Facebook.

“If the text you received includes a link, do not click on it.”

They’ve also advised anyone who did click on the link to contact their bank to monitor for fraudulent activity on their accounts.

The Government of Saskatchewan advises residents not to provide any banking or financial information via email or text.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s website notes there have been over 75,000 reports of fraud this year, leading to over $420 million lost by victims. The centre has been able to recover $2.4 million.

Anyone who has been the victim of a scam can report it online to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.