Text message during meeting prompts city council clash in Saskatoon

In the midst of a lengthy meeting where Saskatoon city councillors worked to find ways to bridge an anticipated $51 million funding gap for next year, a tense exchange occurred between Ward 1 Coun. Darren Hill and Mayor Charlie Clark.

It began after Hill said he was getting text messages during the meeting which claimed Saskatoon Transit was overstaffed with managers as councillors mulled whether or not to fund positions in the department.

Hill then butted heads with city manager Jeff Jorgensen about how he was questioning staff members — with Clark jumping in to referee.

You can watch the exchange unfold using the player above.