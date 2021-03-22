SASKATOON -- A tentative agreement has been reached with employees of the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA) and the Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations (SAHO).

Both organizations confirmed the agreement is a six-year contract. SAHO says it covers around 700 employees at two cancer clinics in Regina and Saskatoon.

"I am sincerely pleased that an agreement has been reached, and that it recognizes how highly we value our cancer care professionals," Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a news release.

"They provide critical services to Saskatchewan residents, and their work has continued to be exceptional through the challenges of the pandemic."

SCA Staff are part of the Saskatchewan Government Employees Union (SGEU).

The union says the agreement still needs to be ratified by members, who have been without a contract since 2018. The SGEU would not provide details of the tentative agreement.