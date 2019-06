CTV Saskatoon





A 10-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle on early on Sunday morning, after he drove his bike into traffic.

Police said the boy was heading west on his bike in the 2200 block of 22 St. West around 1 a.m. when he was hit.

He was taken to hospital by medical services and was treated for very minor injuries

No charges are being laid in relation to this collision.