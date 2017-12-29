An angry Xbox gamer, someone searching for lost keys and a parent frustrated with bad behaviour all tied up Saskatchewan RCMP’s emergency line this year.

Mounties released a top 10 list on Twitter on Friday highlighting 911 calls they say “missed the mark” in 2017.

The list includes a call from someone searching for a phone number for a pedicurist, a call from a driver looking to dispute a parking ticket and one from a video gamer upset they had to pay for Xbox live.

“These are all real calls into 911 from this past year,” RCMP Saskatchewan mention in the tweets. “As funny as some of these are, we want to remind everyone that 911 is for emergencies (and no, having to pay for Xbox live and being mad about it isn’t an emergency).”