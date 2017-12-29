

CTV Saskatoon





An angry Xbox gamer, someone searching for lost keys and a parent frustrated with bad behaviour all tied up Saskatchewan RCMP’s emergency line this year.

Mounties released a top 10 list on Twitter on Friday highlighting 911 calls they say “missed the mark” in 2017.

The list includes a call from someone searching for a phone number for a pedicurist, a call from a driver looking to dispute a parking ticket and one from a video gamer upset they had to pay for Xbox live.

In the spirit of year-end countdowns, we’ve compiled a list of the Top Ten 911 Calls that Missed the Mark of 2017. These are actual calls our Divisional Operations Communications Centre received this year. (see replies) ^sm — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) December 29, 2017

1. No Halo for you: A gamer-to-be dialed 911 because they were upset they had to sign up for and pay for Xbox live. Caller also wanted RCMP members to come and set up the Xbox. — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) December 29, 2017

2. What does the fox say?: A concerned citizen called 911 because a fox had entered their backyard and couldn’t find its way out. — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) December 29, 2017

3. Treat yo’self: Caller called 911 to find the phone number for a pedicurist. — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) December 29, 2017

4. The kids are alright: A frustrated parent called 911 when their kids wouldn’t listen when they were told “no.” — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) December 29, 2017

5. Frienemies: A disgruntled individual called 911 to report that a friend had stolen their cigarettes and alcohol. — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) December 29, 2017

6. And away we go: An angry gear-head called 911 to argue and dispute a parking ticket. — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) December 29, 2017

7. Sticks and stones: Someone took offense and called 911 when their friend called them a name they didn’t like. — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) December 29, 2017

8. Always in the last place you look: A caller dialed 911 because they couldn’t find their keys and were late for work. — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) December 29, 2017

9. Life is a highway: a number of people called 911 because they were upset the highways weren’t closed despite the weather being poor and the roads being icy. — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) December 29, 2017

10. Just checking…: someone just wanted to make sure when they called 911 to see if they were actually supposed to be in jail. — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) December 29, 2017

These are all real calls into 911 from this past year. As funny as some of these are, we want to remind everyone that 911 is for emergencies (and no, having to pay for Xbox live and being mad about it isn’t an emergency). Have a great 2018. — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) December 29, 2017

