Temps on the rise heading into Halloween: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 4:38AM CST
SASKATOON – The snow will stick around, but after a colder-than-expected Tuesday, trick-or-treaters can look forward to a milder couple of days as Halloween approaches.
Strong winds will make Wednesday morning feel frigid, but the sunshine will make way for nicer daytime temperatures, with a high of -4.
Temperatures will dip in the evening, with a chance of some light flurries heading into Halloween.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Sun and Cloud
- High: -4 C
- Evening: -4 C
- 9pm: -3 C
- Thursday – Chance of Flurries
- Morning Low: -4 C
- Afternoon High: 2 C
- Friday – Partly Cloudy
- Morning Low: -2 C
- Afternoon High: 2 C