SASKATOON – The snow will stick around, but after a colder-than-expected Tuesday, trick-or-treaters can look forward to a milder couple of days as Halloween approaches.

Strong winds will make Wednesday morning feel frigid, but the sunshine will make way for nicer daytime temperatures, with a high of -4.

Temperatures will dip in the evening, with a chance of some light flurries heading into Halloween.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon: