A temporary water line has been set up for one Saskatoon Costco location as the city continues to investigate the source of hydrocarbons in a line that serves the business.

The provincial Water Security Agency issued a “do not use” water order for the Costco in the city’s Rosewood neighbourhood on Friday. The city said Monday the temporary line had been installed.

Hydrocarbons, which are oily substances, were found in three water hydrants on the line that serves the Costco.

“We continue to work closely with Costco to help keep things business-as-usual at the store,” Angela Gardiner, the city’s acting general manager of transportation and utilities, said in a news release Monday.

A drinking water advisory will remain in place for the next 36 to 48 hours, until water tests on the temporary line come back clean, according to the city. The advisory is part of the WSA’s protocol.

The city said last week the discovery of hydrocarbons was made during the investigation into water problems in the Aspen Ridge neighbourhood. Hydrocarbons were found in the Aspen Ridge area several months ago, and about 10 homes in the neighbourhood have been on temporary lines since late winter.