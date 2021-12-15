Temporary Saskatoon homeless shelter opens amid concern from downtown business group

SASKATOON -

A temporary homeless shelter on First Avenue North officially opened its doors Wednesday night.

The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), which operates the shelter, says it has passed all necessary inspections, guaranteeing a safe facility for people and staff.

In a news release, STC Chief Mark Arcand says it is an Indigenous-led solution for everyone who needs it. The shelter, which is open 24 hours, has nine staff members on every 12 hours and has 46 beds.

However, the shelter is drawing criticism from the Downtown Saskatoon Business Improvement District (BID).

Executive Director Brent Penner says he is pleased to see the STC’s involvement but does not think the shelter being downtown will be a positive addition.

He said several businesses have come to them to share their concerns and that the temporary shelter won’t create long-term solutions as the topic of homelessness comes around every year.

Penner said the opening of the shelter will bring unintended consequences such as safety concerns and disruptions for people who work and spend time downtown.

“The mere fact that we’re having this conversation on Dec. 15, and it was at council a week ago, shows that there is, I think it’s a sign of failure. We know the cold weather is coming and I think it points to there isn’t a clear plan to deal with many of these issues and that’s something we really need to address,” Penner said.

STC Chief Mark Arcand said the shelter is a temporary solution to the systemic issue of homelessness, with the long-term potential to help get people off the streets.

The Downtown BID said it would like to see a developed plan from the city on solving homelessness and to distribute resources across the city instead of concentrating it in the downtown core.