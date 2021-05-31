SASKATOON -- Get ready for some big time heat over the next few days as the mercury rises well above the seasonal average.

Today we’ll see a steady dose of cloud coverage, with some sunny breaks and moderate winds. As the week rolls on we’re talking about mid-to-high thirty degree weather.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy

High: 26

Evening: 24

Tuesday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 26

Wednesday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 31