SASKATOON -- Temperatures will remain slightly above the seasonal average across much of Saskatchewan today and tonight, partly due to the insulating value of cloud coverage.

All eyes are on a system tracking from the Northwest Saturday. Afternoon snow is possible, with a cold rush of Arctic air funneling in behind it.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Cloudy.

High: -6

Evening: -9

Saturday –PM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -7

Sunday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -17