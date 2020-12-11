Advertisement
Temperatures are set to plummet this weekend: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, December 11, 2020 5:56AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures will remain slightly above the seasonal average across much of Saskatchewan today and tonight, partly due to the insulating value of cloud coverage.
All eyes are on a system tracking from the Northwest Saturday. Afternoon snow is possible, with a cold rush of Arctic air funneling in behind it.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Cloudy.
High: -6
Evening: -9
Saturday –PM Snow Showers
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -7
Sunday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -19
Afternoon High: -17