SASKATOON -- A wide-sweeping warm front is churning northward with snowfall warnings in effect across the province’s north.

Further south the mixing air masses are bringing thick morning fog, which should dissipate once the aforementioned winds pick up.

Mild air continues to be present throughout the day on Wednesday too.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Cloudy.

High: -2

Evening: -3

9pm: -3

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2

Thursday – Snow Showers.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -8