Seeing teens on their phones is nothing new, but what is new is they're on a new social media app that helps them create videos where they lip synch to popular songs.

Tik Tok has gained huge popularity in the last four months because it targets a specific demographic of 13-16 year olds, according to David Williams, Associate Professor of Marketing with the Edwards School of Business.

He says, it’s not meant to appeal to adults.

“You're not meant to like it. It's not for you. It's meant to seem silly and childish because, you're not it."

The app allows users to upload videos which feature lip synching and dance moves. Izabel Orban-Lee is a 16 year old Tik Tok user who says, the appealing thing about the app is that the videos are done in one take and can’t be edited before posting.

“People post things and think I’m going to be the next one on the 'for-you' page on Tik Tok, like I’m going to be famous.”

There are influencers on the app who have millions of followers. Charli D’amelio is one of those and she has one Billion likes on her videos.

But Tik Tok is not just about the music videos. Users also post everyday life videos and how-to lessons.

Those who use the site also get news on it like when Kobe Bryant Died. Messages poured in from users.

Tik Tok has a dark side according to Orban-Lee.

“There are a lot of predators on there that use it and no one does anything or says, anything because they don’t know what to do.”

Williams says, security needs to be set to protect online profile and Tik Tok is no different.

“It’s just the target market for 13 – 16 year olds which seems more vulnerable. Is it a magnet for predators? I think all social media platforms are magnets for predators and there’s always a dark side on every platform.”

Tik Tok officially launched in 2016, but really caught on in the past four months.