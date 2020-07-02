SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon police officer was not seriously injured after a teen boy and girl allegedly attacked the officer, police say.

Around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, a patrol officer saw the two yelling at each other near 23rd Street West and Avenue K North, according to a news release,

When the officer approached to intervene, the male youth provided a false name and resisted arrest, police say.

While the officer was trying to take him into custody, police say he attempted to strike the officer.

A fight ensued during which the girl also began assaulting the police officer, the release said.

Other officers arrived to help arrest them.

The boy was found to be in possession of bear spray and the girl was concealing a knife in her waistband, police say.

Both teens face multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer.